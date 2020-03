Climate change: Green energy plant threat to wilderness areas

From BBC

Wind, solar and hydro power installations pose a growing threat to key conservation areas, say researchers.

Researchers found that over 2,200 green energy plants have been built within the boundaries of the Earth’s remaining wilderness.

They say that around 17% of renewable facilities globally are located in protected regions.

A further 900 plants are now being developed in key areas of biodiversity.

The amount of renewable energy facilities in use around the world has essentially tripled over the last 20 years.

Green energy facilities are often much larger than fossil fuel power plants, with wind and solar needing areas of land up to 10 times greater than coal or gas to produce the same amount of energy.

Now researchers say that often these solar, wind and hydro schemes have been built in areas of environmental significance and pose a threat to key natural habitats.

The team mapped the locations of around 12,500 of these installations. They found that more than 2,200 were built in wilderness, protected regions and key biodiversity areas.

Some 169 were found in strictly managed protected areas where no development activity at all should occur.

“Energy facilities and the infrastructure around them, such as roads and increased human activity, can be incredibly damaging to the natural environment,” said lead author Jose Rehbein, from the University of Queensland, Australia.

“These developments are not compatible with biodiversity conservation efforts.”

The researchers say that energy projects like solar farms often necessitate new roads, and the people who come in to service these installations sometimes build settlements near them.

Western European countries are the worst offenders at the moment, with Germany having 258 facilities in key conservation areas.

Spain has similar numbers of installations, while China has 142.

One big concern from the researchers is the likely expansion of the demand for renewables particularly in Africa