First possible COVID-19 indigenous cases detected near key Amazon reserve

The city of Atalaia do Norte in Amazonas state, Brazil, where a Marubo indigenous man and members of his family are showing possible signs of coronavirus infection. Image courtesy of Amazonas em Tempo. A Marubo indigenous man in Atalaia do Norte, Brazil, has shown signs of coronavirus infection after coming in contact with a group of North Americans in Atalaia do Norte, the capital of a municipal district located on the border between Brazil, Peru and Colombia. The man was working as a tourist guide, and, according to Amazônia Real, visited a hospital feeling ill on Friday, 20 March. So far, according to municipal health authorities, the man hasn’t been hospitalized, but he has been told to isolate himself in a house he shares with 14 other indigenous people. Two of his daughters, aged 9 and 12, have a fever, cough and aches, commonly seen COVID-19 symptoms. The local health system lacks capacity for testing, so samples have been sent to Manaus, 1,138 kilometers (707 miles) away. But the family is unlikely to learn their test results any time soon. Atalaia do Norte has no road contact with the rest of Brazil. It takes up to three days to travel to Manaus by boat, and planes, which can fly to Manaus in three hours, are currently grounded as part of the strategy to halt the pandemic’s spread. Latest reports suggest that health authorities have managed to send the samples but haven’t received test results as yet. Isolated Amazon indigenous groups…This article was originally published on Mongabay

