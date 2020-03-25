Idea that electric cars might produce as much emissions as fossil-fueled vehicles ‘essentially a myth’

Electric cars are intended to help mitigate the climate impacts of the transportation sector, which is responsible for about 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions. But since electric vehicles, in most cases, are powered by an energy grid still reliant to some degree on fossil fuels, there are concerns that they may not actually deliver the expected benefits for the climate. New research, however, shows that those concerns are unwarranted in almost all parts of the world. A team led by researchers at the Netherlands’ Radboud University looked at the emissions of electric versus petrol-fueled vehicles and found that driving an electric car produces lower overall emissions in about 95% of the world. In countries like Sweden and France, where electricity is generated mostly through nuclear and renewable energy sources, average lifetime emissions from electric cars are as much as 70% lower than gas-powered cars. It’s only in a few places where electricity generation is still heavily dependent on coal, such as Poland, that electric cars do not confer any climate benefits, the researchers found. The researchers also examined electric household heat pumps and determined that they produce lower emissions than fossil-fueled alternatives across 95% of the globe, as well. The results of the study are detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Sustainability this week. According to Florian Knobloch of Radboud University, the lead author of the study, “the idea that electric vehicles or electric heat pumps could increase emissions is essentially a myth.” He added: “Here…This article was originally published on Mongabay

