Coronavirus: How can I shop or get deliveries and takeaways safely?

From BBC

Remember a time – just a few weeks ago – when a trip to the supermarket wasn’t restricted to the “basic necessities” to be done “as infrequently as possible”?

Those were the words Boris Johnson used about the new approach to shopping as he outlined the government’s curbs on daily life, to limit the spread of coronavirus. He said people should “use food delivery services where you can”.

But what are the safest ways to go shopping for food or accept a delivery or takeaway at home?

What’s the risk in shops?

Coronavirus spreads when an infected person coughs small droplets – packed with the virus – into the air. These can cause an infection if they are breathed in, or potentially if you touch a surface they have landed on.

So going shopping and mixing with other people does carry a risk. That is why social distancing – keeping at least 2m (about 6ft) from others – is so important, and many shops are enforcing it.

Supermarkets can provide an “ideal setting” for virus transfer, says Prof Sally Bloomfield, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “Many people are touching and replacing items, checkout belts, cash cards, car park ticket machine buttons, ATM payment buttons, paper receipts etc… Not to mention being in the proximity of several other people.”

There are ways to offset these risks:

Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, or with alcohol-based hand sanitiser before and after shopping Treat surfaces as if they may be contaminated, meaning you avoid touching your face after handling shopping trollies, baskets, packages and produce Use contactless payment methods What about the shopping itself?

There is no evidence of Covid-19 being transmitted through food, and thorough cooking will kill the virus. The UK Food Standards Agency website has advice