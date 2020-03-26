Study finds huge potential for urban gardens to feed city dwellers

Urban horticulture has vast untapped potential, a new study has found. Researchers with the Institute for Sustainable Food at the University of Sheffield in the UK used their hometown as a case study to examine the potential for expanding food production in cities. They mapped the “green infrastructure” — parks, gardens, roadside verges, and woodland areas — and “grey infrastructure” such as buildings across the city of Sheffield using high-spatial-resolution datasets from Ordnance Survey and Google Earth. That allowed them to determine that, if gardens covered just 10 percent of the city’s green spaces, those gardens could provide 15 percent of the local population with their “five a day,” the recommended five daily portions of fruits and vegetables. The “five a day” guideline is based on the World Health Organization’s recommendation that individuals eat “a minimum of 400g of fruit and vegetables per day (excluding potatoes and other starchy tubers) for the prevention of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity, as well as for the prevention and alleviation of several micronutrient deficiencies, especially in less developed countries.” According to Jill Edmondson, an environmental scientist at the University of Sheffield and lead author of the study detailing the team’s findings published in the journal Nature Food last week, urban gardens are not just a means of providing nutritious food to city dwellers, but also a way of improving food security. Just 16% of fruits and 53% of vegetables consumed in the UK are grown domestically. “At the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

