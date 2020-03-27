BR-319 illegal side road threatens Amazon protected area, indigenous land (commentary)

Brazil’s notorious BR-319 (Manaus-Porto Velho) Highway (Figure 1) is in the process of being improved (euphemistically termed “maintenance”) prior to authorization of the long-abandoned highway’s “reconstruction,” which is still awaiting an environmental license. The road will allow deforesters to migrate freely from the “arc of deforestation” in the southern part of Brazilian Amazonia to vast areas of rainforest that have so far survived due to lack of access. As tropical rainforest ecologist Bill Laurance phrased it, the road will “chop the Amazon rainforest in half.” Extensive documentation on the impact of the planned reopening of the highway is available here. Figure 1. Deforestation in Brazil’s Legal Amazonia region through 2018. BR-319 would connect the heavily deforested state of Rondônia to Manaus in Amazonas state. Deforestation data courtesy of Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). Highway BR-319 cuts through a vast area of intact rainforest (Figure 2), but this is rapidly changing. One of the most-feared consequences of Highway BR-319 is the building of “spontaneous” illegal roads branching off both the main highway and off BR-319’s officially planned side roads. Another fear is the invasion of a series of protected areas created along the highway to prevent deforestation. Now, both of these events are happening at once: an illegal branch road is being built from the edge of the BR-319 into a protected area. Figure 2. The BR-319 (Manaus-Porto Velho) highway passes through large areas of intact rainforest, seen here in 2018 with road “maintenance” underway. Source: Folha de São…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay