Camera traps in trees reveal a richness of species in Rwandan park

In the montane tropical forest of Nyungwe National Park, Rwanda, a team of researchers climbed 10 meters (30 feet) up into the trees to rig arboreal camera traps. They also placed a camera at the base of each tree. The 108 cameras captured more than 27,000 photos of wildlife over a 30-day period, according to a study published in the journal Animal Conservation conducted in collaboration with WCS Rwanda, University of Florida, WWF, and Rice University. Among the photos were 35 different mammal species, including six primate species and a rare Central African oyan (Poiana richardsonii), a small catlike mammal that was not previously seen in the park. A Central African oyan (Poiana richardsonii) photographed by an arboreal camera trap. This was the first record of this species in Nyungwe National Park. Photo courtesy of WCS Rwanda. Nyungwe National Park contains many globally threatened and endangered species and is a top priority site for biodiversity conservation. Knowing what animals are present in an area is an important first step toward taking measures to protect them.

