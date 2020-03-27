Climate change: 'Gob-smacking' vision for future UK transport

From BBC

People in the UK need to shift from cars to public transport to address the challenge of climate change, the government says.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Public transport and active travel will be the natural first choice for our daily activities.

“We will use our cars less and be able to rely on a convenient, cost-effective and coherent public transport network.”

Transport campaigners have been astonished by his comments.

They are made in the foreword to the government’s De-Carbonising Transport consultation.

The document has been quietly published without notifying the media, and the veteran cycling campaigner Roger Geffen told BBC News: “It’s absolutely amazing.

“This makes Grant Shapps the first government minister in the UK to talk about traffic reduction since John Prescott tried (and failed) to achieve this aim in the late 1990s.

“There are some holes in the document, but it suggests that the government really does seem to be taking climate change seriously.”

One such hole is aviation. Whilst making it clear that many car drivers will be expected to shift to public transport, walking or cycling if they can – Mr Shapps’ foreword appears to suggest that aviation emissions can be solved through technology.

This notion is strongly contested by aviation pollution experts.

Mr Shapps said the shift in emphasis away from driving – where possible – could improve people’s health, create better places to live and travel in, and also promote clean economic growth.

He said: “We are perfectly placed to seize the economic opportunities that being in the vanguard of this change presents. The faster we act, the greater the benefits.

“Twenty-twenty will be the year we set out the policies and plans needed to tackle transport emissions. This document marks the start of this process.”

Stephen Joseph, visiting professor at Hertfordshire University,