Conservationists urge reforms in Bolivia after environmental, political crises

After enduring a fraught election process that resulted in the resignation of president Evo Morales in November 2019, Bolivia will once again be holding a general election in 2020. Meanwhile, the government headed by interim president Jeanine Áñez is left dealing with the fallouts of both the political crisis as well as an unprecedented fire season that consumed some 50,000 sq km (19,300 sq mi) across the country between July and October. Conservationists are urging the new government to roll back Morales’ policies that opened up more areas to agriculture, policies that have been directly implicated in the heavy season in 2019. Social advocates say Bolivia must also deal with the complaints of indigenous peoples against large industrial projects planned within their territories. Evo Morales resigned from the presidency on November 10, 2019. Image courtesy of Agencia Andina. There are signs that these entreaties are being heard. In January, Minister of the Environment and Water María Pinckert said the Áñez government will not proceed with a hydroelectric project; in February, Minister of Hydrocarbons Victor Hugo Zamora ordered a stop to oil exploration and exploitation in Tariquía Flora and Fauna National Reserve. The Áñez government also put a hold on drilling in the San Telmo Norte and Astillero areas after local protests broke out. But activists say much more remains to be done. Government in flux In 2020, Bolivia enters an election year once again. After Evo Morales resigned from the presidency in 2019 following a contested re-election and waves of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

