Coronavirus: Lockdowns continue to suppress European pollution

From BBC

New data confirms the improvement in air quality over Europe – a byproduct of the coronavirus crisis.

The maps on this page track changes in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) – a pollutant that comes principally from the use of fossil fuels.

Lockdown polices and the resulting reductions in economic activity have seen emissions take a steep dive.

The maps were produced by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

The Dutch met office leads the Tropomi instrument on the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, which monitors a number of atmospheric gases, including NO2.

The comparisons being made are for concentrations in the air from 14 to 25 March with the monthly average of concentrations for March 2019.

You typically have to take a 10-day average to get a good snapshot, says Dr Henk Eskes from KNMI: “You can’t just use one day of data,” he told BBC News.

“There’s a lot of variability in NO2 from day to day. And that’s real variability; it’s not a measurement artefact, but it’s just due to changes in the weather. So when the wind direction changes, or the wind speed changes, or the stability of the boundary layer changes – you will get different readings.”

Combining data for the 10 days irons out much of this variability, enabling us to see the impact of changes due to human activity.

Sentinel-5P (S5P) maps have previously been released of China and Italy. The new one of Italy on this page again shows the marked reductions in the north of country where the Covid-19 outbreak has been at its most severe.

But there are also new maps here of France and Spain.

Other countries in northern Europe are being closely monitored, including the Netherlands and the UK – but the KNMI scientists have observed a larger variability owing to changing weather conditions.

