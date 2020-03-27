Ending illegal deforestation is good for our health (commentary)

When threatened, the pangolin — also known as the scaly anteater — curls up into a ball, hiding its head and face under its tail. While helpful in the short term, this posture prevents the pangolin from seeing what else can be done. There are four pangolin species found in Asia and two in Sub-Saharan Africa. All six, protected by trade bans and threatened by tropical deforestation, jointly serve as the scapegoat for the COVID-19 pandemic that has zoomed across the world far more swiftly than a pangolin can scurry. But the threat of COVID-19 has led humanity to curl up into a little ball, blind to the continued ravaging of what’s left of the planet’s tropical forests—and the resulting surge in contact between people and animals that leads to new viruses, from avian bird flu to zika, when the trees are gone. Without forests as a buffer, activities like hunting, mining, and logging expose people to animals. These interactions lead to the spread of animal diseases to humans, known as “zoonotic diseases.” We’ve seen this with Zika, Avian Bird Flu, Ebola, and SARS, as well as Nipah, which leads to respiratory problems similar to those from COVID-19, and Kyasanur Forest Disease, spread by ticks. Consider the Brazilian Amazon, which has no pangolins but far too much forest destruction, which has led to malaria outbreaks. The Democratic Republic of Congo — where deforestation is on the rise — is getting past yet another Ebola outbreak. Nigeria, a source of eight…This article was originally published on Mongabay

