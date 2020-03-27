Housing project puts São Paulo’s remaining Atlantic Forest at risk

In a city known for the color grey because of skyscrapers and high pollution levels, the green of Jaraguá State Park’s famed Jaraguá Peak provides a welcome respite. Situated in São Paulo’s northeast at 3,724 feet (1,135 meters), Pico do Jaraguá is the city’s highest point, with a postcard 360-degree view. The peak is swathed in Atlantic Forest — a biome that used to traverse through several countries, but in Brazil alone has seen an 80% loss. The unique locale, a world biosphere reserve and part of the UNESCO-designated São Paulo Green Belt, has a cooling effect on the climate of the warming city below. In 2010, São Paulo delineated the mountain base’s tree-covered buffer zone as part of a protected area that includes two indigenous reserves, including the Jaraguá reserve, where 620 Guarani Mbya indigenous people reside in six villages. At less than 5 acres (1.7 hectares), it is the smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil. When established, Carta Capital magazine stated that the protected area would prevent improper occupation, or “real estate profiteering.” Now real estate speculation has come to the Guarani reserve border. In January, São Paulo City Hall gave Tenda Negócios Imobiliários, a construction company, a permit to cut down 528 trees on the lot adjoining the Jaraguá reserve. “There are other areas of the city available that aren’t in environmental protection zones where this kind of construction could be built,” said Daniel Santos, a Jaraguá resident, in an interview with Mongabay at the reserve. Guarani indigenous…This article was originally published on Mongabay

