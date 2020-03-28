Heirloom plants: Saving the nation's seeds from extinction

From BBC

The battle of the Somme in 1916. A British soldier fighting in France is given seeds as a memento of happier times. When he returns home, he plants them in the soil. His family and friends carry on the tradition, and, today, you can still find the Blackdown Blue pea growing somewhere in Somerset.

Catrina Fenton, head of the Heritage Seed Library in Coventry, rests the seeds in her hand. “People like to grow something that’s got a bit of history behind it,” she says. “A lot of the varieties in our collection have got wonderful stories; they relate to a particular place, or they taste a bit like the tomatoes their grandfather used to grow.”

She shakes black and cream beans from another envelope on to her palm. Legend has it that seeds of the Brighstone bean were salvaged from a shipwreck off the Isle of Wight. “Nobody can quite agree what century that happened. But, because those seeds were then in the hands of the local population, they continued to grow them for generation after generation and therefore it’s been associated with that particular place and time, which is really rather charming.”

Catrina has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the hundreds of curious-sounding vegetables that have been grown locally for centuries. The seeds of these heirloom, or heritage plants, are conserved at their facility near Ryton. Part seed library, part museum, part botanical garden, the organisation distributes seeds to members interested in helping to save local plants at risk of disappearing.

“The seeds that we’re distributing to our members we know has been grown in the UK in UK-growing conditions,” says Catrina. “And, of course, that’s not necessarily the case for your standard packet of seeds. You might not know where they come from but the vast majority of