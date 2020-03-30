As COVID-19 rages, evangelical pastor may contact remote Amazon tribes

Andrew Tonkin of U.S. Baptist missionary organization Frontier International. Image found on facebook. As coronavirus cases spiral upward into the thousands in urban Brazil, indigenous leaders from one of the Amazon’s most remote frontiers have denounced what they say are the latest plans by a notorious U.S. missionary to contact and convert the region’s isolated tribal groups to Christianity — even though remote indigenous peoples are known to have little resistance against infectious disease. Complaints by Marubo and Mayoruna indigenous leaders were first published in O Globo last week, reporting that Andrew Tonkin, from North Carolina, USA, and a leader of the Baptist missionary group Frontier International, is planning a trip into Brazil’s vast Javari Valley Indigenous Reserve in Amazonas state near the border with Peru. “We heard that he was having meetings, preparing to try to go in again, that he was buying supplies,” Lucas Marubo told Mongabay; he is head of the Marubo Villages Organization of Rio Ituí (OAMI), and a member of the Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley Union (Univaja). “They are armed, have drones and GPS… a bunch of equipment to make contact… this is our fear,” he said. The Javari Valley is larger than the nation of Austria and protects the world’s highest number of isolated tribes. Sixteen of the 26 Javari Valley indigenous groups are peoples who have chosen to remain isolated. Yet, this is the second occasion in recent times that an evangelical group has been accused of planning contact and conversion…This article was originally published on Mongabay

