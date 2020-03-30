Coconut farmers in Southeast Asia struggle as palm oil muscles in on them

GENERAL NAKAR, Philippines — Lucio Tena, 64, has been growing coconuts on his 20-hectare (49-acre) farm in General Nakar, on the east coast of the Philippine island of Luzon, for more than four decades. But the situation facing farmers like him today is the worst he’s experienced in his lifetime. “The price is dead low at present,” Tena said in November, in the entryway of the three-room wooden home he shares with his wife. “It’s not enough to meet our daily needs.” Tena is not alone. Coconut farmers are facing serious challenges across Southeast Asia, primarily due to low prices. A ton of coconut oil, the most widely produced coconut byproduct, was selling for $836 a ton in November, less than half of what it was two years earlier. In General Nakar, that means less than 15 Philippine pesos (30 U.S. cents) for a kilogram of copra, the dried kernel of the coconut from which coconut oil is made, or 7 pesos for a whole nut, the price Tena has been selling his coconuts. “A lot of people in the Philippines depend on coconut farming as a livelihood,” he said. “We are all hoping for a better future, to lift ourselves from poverty.” Lucio Tena waits for a middleman buying his coconuts in General Nakar. Image by Jervis Gonzalez for Mongabay. There are more than 3.5 million smallholder coconut farmers like Tena in the Philippines, the world’s top exporter of coconuts, and an additional 4 million in Indonesia, which ranks…This article was originally published on Mongabay

