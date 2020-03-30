Indonesia risks timber trade with EU after scrapping license rules

JAKARTA — The European Union is seeking an explanation for Indonesia’s decision to scrap a highly regarded timber legality verification system, which the bloc uses to ensure it imports only sustainably sourced wood products. Indonesia’s trade ministry issued a regulation in February, to take effect from May 27, that says exporters will no longer need to obtain licenses verifying that their timber and finished wood products come from legal sources. The so-called v-legal (“verified legal”) licenses are at the heart of Indonesia’s timber legality verification system, or SVLK, which took the country a decade to develop and implement in an effort to tackle illegal logging. The European Union, one of the key markets for Indonesian timber and finished wood products, recognizes the SVLK as the basis for importing timber from Indonesia into its market. The scrapping of that standard now puts the timber trade between the two parties in question, said Krystof Obidzinski, a timber legality expert at the European Forest Institute. He said the EU was “clearly very disappointed” with the decision and that he had heard other governments also asking for clarification about the new policy by Indonesia. “If until May 27 there’s no steps [taken] that convince [the EU] that the conflict can be resolved, then there’s a possibility that the EU will move forward to suspend [the timber trade],” Obidzinski said in a web seminar. “And I think the Ministry of Trade doesn’t understand what does it mean to have a timber trade without v-legal documents. They think…This article was originally published on Mongabay

