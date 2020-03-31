Anglo American seeking to mine on indigenous lands in Brazil’s Amazon

Mining giant Anglo American has plans to dig for copper, gold, nickel and manganese on indigenous lands in the Brazilian Amazon, records obtained by Mongabay show. Anglo American, with headquarters in the U.K. and South Africa, has submitted applications alongside two of its Brazilian subsidiaries, Itamaracá and Tanagra, according to the records. This makes it harder for the applications registered with the National Mining Agency (ANM) to be directly linked to Anglo American. The three companies submitted a combined 296 applications since the 1990s for research and availability on indigenous reserves (IRs), although about a third have since been withdrawn. They cover land in the states of Roraima, Amapá, Rondônia and in particular Pará, including areas that are home to isolated indigenous peoples such as the Yanomami in Roraima and the Kayapó and Tucumaque in Pará. Almost all of the applications date from the 1990s, when authorities first began entertaining the idea of allowing mining on indigenous lands. The author of a bill to that effect proposed at the time was Romero Jucá, a former senator, minister and ex-president of the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI). A new bill, recently forwarded by President Jair Bolsonaro to Congress, revives that push to allow mineral exploration on indigenous reserves and eliminate the veto power of indigenous peoples. Munduruku people fix a sign during the process of self-demarcation of the Sawré Muybu Indigenous Reserve, one of the many areas eyed for exploration by Anglo American. Image by Bárbara Dias/CIMI. Sawré Muybu Indigenous Reserve in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

