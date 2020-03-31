Coronavirus: Lockdown prompts clear fall in UK air pollution

From BBC

Air pollution has started to fall in many UK cities in response to the lockdown measures introduced as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The trend mirrors that seen across continental Europe as people have spent less time in vehicles, offices and factories and more time at home.

Data collected by the National Centre for Atmospheric Science shows marked reductions in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and in particulate matter (PM2.5).

And the falls look set to continue.

“If you look at traffic volumes, they’re still going down. And so we probably haven’t reached the bottom yet,” said Prof Ally Lewis, director of science at the NCAS.

“A few days ago, we were talking about journeys by car going down by about a third, and now it’s nearly a 50-60% reduction. So, it’s possible if transport keeps declining, the signal we detect could get even larger,” he told BBC News.

Lockdowns continue to suppress European pollution

NCAS has produced a set of graphics that compare air pollution levels for 15-24 February with an average over the last five years.

The 10 cities considered are Birmingham, Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle, York.

For PM2.5, which comes from a range of sources but which includes tailpipes, every city has experienced a dip.

For NO2, another key vehicle emission, it’s the same picture – apart from Belfast and York. But Prof Lewis cautions that this may simply be the result of more limited monitoring stations at these locations.

“In London, we have a lot of data we can aggregate together,” he explained.

“In some of the smaller cities and towns, there may be only one monitor and the data can get a little noisy. But when you see a consistent picture across multiple cities at multiple monitoring sites then you do know that something real is happening.”

