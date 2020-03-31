For nesting hawksbill turtles, this Philippine community is a sanctuary

MISAMIS ORIENTAL, Philippines — For hundreds of years, the lives of fisherfolk along the sleepy coastal villages in the town of Candiis in the Philippines’ Misamis Oriental province have been intertwined with the hawksbill sea turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata). The hawksbill is one of five marine turtle species found in the Philippines. It’s classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, with its population declining by 80% over the past 10 years. The long, dark shoreline of Candiis has always been a hawksbill nesting site. With the turtle’s numbers dwindling dramatically in the wild, the local community has stepped up to protect the eggs and the hatchlings. “This is unique because throughout [the region], it is only in this town that we have recorded several hatching sites for hawksbill sea turtles,” says Donato Bojo, a zoologist with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). “And this phenomenon did not just happen overnight. This means that these sea turtles had been nesting on this area for hundreds of years.” Sea turtles’ memories are imprinted with a magnetic “map” of the sandy beach where they hatched. This gives them the unique ability to return to that same site decades later to repeat their ancient nesting ritual. In Candiis, they’ve returned year after year, continuing to arrive even after houses began springing up along the shoreline. Their continuing presence in the area — and the need to address possible threats posed by the growing human population — led the DENR to include…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay