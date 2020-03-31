Indonesian anti-graft enforcers set their sights on a new target: corporations

This article was co-published with The Gecko Project. KOKOE, Indonesia — For years, this eastern Indonesian village of fishermen and seaweed farmers simmered with anger over the pollution of its coastline by a nickel mining company. Heavy rains sweeping over a razed patch of forestland carried metal-rich soils into the sea, turning the water a rust-red color, ruining seaweed harvests and scaring away fish. The constant flow of barges loaded with nickel ore damaged fish traps and nets. Local livelihoods dwindled and disappeared. In 2018, a corruption court in Indonesia’s capital city sentenced the governor of Southeast Sulawesi province, Nur Alam, to 12 years behind bars for issuing permits to the company, PT Anugrah Harisman Barakah (AHB), in exchange for bribes. Prosecutors argued that damage done to the environment by AHB had cost the state 2.7 trillion rupiah ($196 million). Last year, Nur Alam began his sentence in prison. But after a brief respite while the trial went ahead, PT AHB resumed operations last year. No sanctions have been imposed on the firm. “Unfortunately, the permits were not revoked,” said Iqbal Damanik, a researcher at Auriga Nusantara, an NGO that seeks to ensure Indonesia’s natural resources are used equitably. “[AHB] was not even blacklisted [by the government], so it could continue to operate.” Shutting it down isn’t on the table, according to Nining Rahmatia, head of licensing at the province’s office of energy and mineral resources. “Someone went to jail, right?” she said in an interview at her office in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

