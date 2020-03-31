Inside the fight to save the Niger Delta red colobus

²APOI, Nigeria — It’s sunset in the small Niger Delta village of Apoi. The town crier’s bell rings out over tilted electricity poles and small bungalows. “The epiene people are here again to meet with you and talk about our plans for the animal!” he calls. The next morning, villagers exchange pleasantries as they settle into a hall prepared for the occasion. Two giant banners bearing the image of an epiene — the Niger Delta red colobus, Piliocolobus epieni — flank a projector screen at the front as women seat themselves on the right, youth gather in the rear, and men take up places front and center. “My people, I greet you all,” conservation biologist Rachel Ikemeh says, switching between Pidgin English and her best approximation of the local language, Ijaw. “I have been with you for many years because of the epiene. It’s an important monkey that is found only in your community.” Rachel Ikemeh has been working to conserve the Niger Delta red colobus since 2013. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay. The Niger Delta red colobus was only recorded by science in 1993. This monkey, with its coat of brown and orange, white whiskers and a black scalp, is listed as one of the world’s 25 most endangered primates by the IUCN. It’s confined to just 78 square kilometers (30 square miles) of marshy forest in Bayelsa state, in southern Nigeria. Its range overlaps that of several other rare primates: the red-capped mangabey (Cercocebus torquatus), the Nigerian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

