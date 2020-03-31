Self-isolation proves a boon to rainfall project

From BBC

Scientists have been amazed at the public’s response to help digitise the UK’s old rainfall records.

Handwritten numbers on documents dating back 200 years are being transferred to a spreadsheet format so that computers can analyse past weather patterns.

The volunteers blitzed their way through rain gauge data from the 1950s, 40s and 30s in just four days.

Project leader Prof Ed Hawkins had suggested the work might be a good way for people to use self-isolation time.

“It’s been incredible. I thought we might get this far after three or four weeks, not three or four days,” he told BBC News.

“We’ve had almost 12,000 volunteers sign up. They’re now working on the 1920s and I’m racing to get the 1910s ready for them.”

The Rainfall Rescue Project was launched just last Thursday.

The volunteers powered through the 1950s, 40s and 30s. The chart above records the rainfall data available now across these decades. Two million data points. Grey lines denote months for which there is still no data, perhaps because a weather station had yet to start measuring rainfall or indeed had terminated the collection effort. The stronger blues to the right are simply a reflection of the stations’ locations – in the wetter parts of Scotland and Wales!

If you want to take part in the Rainfall Rescue Project, click here.

It’s aim is to recover all the entries on the so-called “10 Year Rainfall Sheets”.

These are the 65,000 pieces of paper in the UK Met Office archives that contain the monthly and decadal rainfall totals at thousands of weather stations across the country.

Buried in this mass of data is information that can inform flood and drought planning, but only if its scribbled numbers can be made computer-friendly.

The Met Office has had every sheet scanned, from the 1950s back