Hungry black hole may be cosmic 'missing link'

From BBC

A team of astronomers has found what it says is the best evidence yet for an elusive class of black hole.

They say the presumed “intermediate-mass” black hole betrayed its existence by tearing apart a wayward star that ventured too close.

These medium-sized holes are a long-sought “missing link” in the evolution of black holes.

Researchers used two X-ray observatories, along with the Hubble telescope, to identify the object.

“Intermediate mass black holes are very elusive objects, and so it is critical to carefully consider and rule out alternative explanations for each candidate, said Dr Dacheng Lin, from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, US, who led the study.

“That is what Hubble has allowed us to do for our candidate.”

In 2006, Nasa’s orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton satellite spotted a powerful X-ray flare named 3XMM J215022.4−055108.

The nature of the X-ray flare meant that it could be explained by just two scenarios, according to Dr Lin. It was “either a distant (outside our galaxy) intermediate-mass black hole disrupting and swallowing a star or a cooling neutron star in our own galaxy”, he told BBC News.

Neutron stars are the crushed remnants of an exploded star.

What is a black hole? A black hole is a region of space from which nothing, not even light, can escape Despite the name, they are not empty but instead consist of a huge amount of matter packed densely into a small area, giving it an immense gravitational pull There is a region of space beyond the black hole called the event horizon. This is a “point of no return”, beyond which it is impossible to escape the gravitational effects of the black hole

In order to distinguish between the two scenarios, the Hubble Space Telescope was pointed at the X-ray