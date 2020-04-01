Plantation director in dispute with indigenous community is charged with illegal logging

AMBON, Indonesia — Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry has charged a director of a plantation firm on the eastern Indonesian island of Seram with illegal logging in a dispute with an indigenous community. The dispute made headlines in February when 26 members of the Sabuai indigenous group were arrested following a confrontation over the logging activities of the company, CV Sumber Berkat Makmur (SBM). Two community members, Stefanus Ahwalam and Khaleb Yamarua, were subsequently charged by the police in East Seram district with vandalizing the firm’s property. The company director, Imanuel Darusman, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a 100 billion rupiah ($6.2 million) fine under a 2013 law against deforestation, according to Yosep Nong, the head of the environment ministry’s law enforcement bureau in the Maluku-Papua region. The bureau began looking at the case after it began to be reported widely in the local press, Yosep said. The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) and the national ombudsman’s office also asked the bureau to look at the case. After that, investigators went undercover and sought licensing documents from the local government. The bureau has also interrogated the head of the company. Forestry ministry officials enter the field in Seram as part of their investigation in the case. Image courtesy of the ministry. “It started with the news of the arrest,” Yosep said. “Then we developed and traced it. After we arrived in Jakarta, Komnas HAM, the Ombudsman and the ministry asked us to explore…This article was originally published on Mongabay

