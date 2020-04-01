Road project in economically deprived Indonesian region threatens wildlife habitat

ACEH BESAR, Indonesia — Conservationists say a road project at the northern tip of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island poses a threat to critically endangered wildlife, but the government says it’s a vital part of the region’s economic development. Two stretches of road, running a combined 99 kilometers (60 miles), are being planned as part of a highway that will cross the province of Aceh and run a total of 444 km (276 mi). One stretch will run between the districts of Aceh Besar and Pidie, and the other from Pidie to Central Aceh. Both will cut through protected forest in the Ulu Masen ecosystem, an area spanning 750,000 hectares (1.85 million acres) and known for its rich biodiversity that includes critically endangered Sumatran tigers, elephants and orangutans. The ecosystem is also a key source of freshwater and livelihood for the estimated 130,000 people who live on its fringes. Carving roads through this wilderness will fragment one of the last major habitats for many of these species and lead to greater human encroachment into the ecosystem, conservationists say. Part of the road project being developed in Aceh Besar district, in Indonesia’s Aceh province. Image by Junaidi Hanafiah/Mongabay Indonesia. “People will race to clear land for farming, which is one of the forms of illegal encroachment that the government will fail to stop. That’s our concern,” said Muhammad Nur, director of the Aceh chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi). “There are a lot of downsides” to the road project, he…This article was originally published on Mongabay

