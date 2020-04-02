A third of Peru’s La Pampa forest cleared for illegal mining ponds, study finds

Scientists who spent five years studying the impact of illegal mining in Peru’s southeastern Madre de Dios department recently explored that impact in La Pampa, a geographic area in the region. They found that sites where trees once stood tall now resembled desert, with piles of sand and stone covering the ground. As they traversed the land, the researchers found ponds, visible during flyovers, filled with brown, turquoise and green water. The state of these ponds suggested to them that the tropical forest in the area may not rebound. “There are 5,377 hectares [13,287 acres] of forest that have been converted into ponds of water. In other words, the tropical forests are not going to return; they will be gone for several generations,” said Luis Fernández, executive director of Wake Forest University’s Center for Amazonian Scientific Innovation (CINCIA) and assistant research professor in the university’s Department of Biology. A drone image shows the impact of deforestation and the large number of ponds caused by illegal mining. Image by Jason Houston for the International League of Conservation Photographers. To determine the extent of these ponds containing mercury and cyanide, the researchers examined changes in the ground between 2016 and 2019 with the help of images from drones and satellites. According to the study published by the team from CINCIA, there has been extensive “conversion of forested landscapes to Amazonian wetlands through gold mining.” The mining ponds dug in La Pampa to separate gold from ore cover nearly a third of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay