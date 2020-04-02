First COVID-19 case among indigenous people confirmed in Brazilian Amazon

Brazil’s Health Ministry confirmed on April 1 the first case of COVID-19 among indigenous people in the Amazon, raising concerns about the spread of the pandemic and its effects on native people. A 20-year-old Kokama indigenous woman in northern Amazonas state tested positive for the virus, according to SESAI, the federal government’s body in charge of health services for indigenous people in the country. The indigenous woman is a health agent and lives in the village of São José in the district of Santo Antônio do Içá, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the border with Colombia, according to news reports. She reportedly traveled to the upper Solimões River region on a routine health trip, and returned with a fever and pain in her head, throat and chest. On March 31 the Kokama woman posted this message on social media: “On March 18 I was with a colleague who later developed COVID-19 and three days later I developed a dry cough and lost my sense of taste and smell.” She is one of 27 people who are being monitored after being in contact with Dr. Matheus Feitosa, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, according to news reports. For many indigenous peoples, it takes more than 24 hours in a motorized canoe to reach the nearest hospital. The Federal Prosecutors Office issued a request to authorities make emergency transportation available for indigenous peoples during the coronavirus crisis. Image by Mauricio Torres for Mongabay. In a statement published by news portal G1,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

