Forecasters see above average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season: Colorado State

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Forecasters from Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project said on Thursday the upcoming 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could see four named tropical storms above the annual average of 12 because of warmer seas and favorable weather patterns.

In addition to as many as 16 named tropical storms, four major hurricanes packing winds of 111 miles per hour (179 km) were possible in the season that begins June 1, the forecasters said.