Indonesia road graft case lands Papua official, contractor in prison

JAKARTA — A court in Indonesia has convicted a former official and a contractor for their roles in a corruption case centered on a $5.3 million road project in Papua province. The anti-corruption court on March 30 sentenced Mikael Kambuaya, the former head of the Papua provincial public works department, to five and a half years in jail, and David Manibui, whose company was awarded the contract for the project, to seven years. David was also ordered to pay $2.4 million in damages to the state or face an additional one year in prison. The pair were accused of conspiring to inflate the cost for building the 24-kilometer (15-mile) road between Kemiri and Depapre in Jayapura district. Prosecutors from the national anti-corruption commission, the KPK, alleged that their actions cost the state $2.5 million in losses, with about 15% of the total budget handed out as bribes to various government officials. BEP’s finance manager testified in court that she had been ordered to write out a check for $240,000 for a local election, but it was never established at trial who that money went to. The Kemiri-Depapre road has been damaged for years, and locals complain that it is becoming increasingly dangerous to use. State auditors were the first to flag irregularities in the project, noting that the budget proposed didn’t take into account the actual cost of the project based on a ground survey. KPK prosecutors said it appeared the accused sought to max out the budget. It’s common…This article was originally published on Mongabay

