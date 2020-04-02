The kelps are alright: Studies reveal resilience in kelp forests

As the Beagle traversed the frigid waters of Tierra del Fuego on its famed voyage, Charles Darwin noted the diversity of life teeming in the dense foliage below. Now, nearly half a century since they were first formally surveyed (in 1973), the kelp forests beyond the southernmost tip of South America remain relatively unchanged. A survey of 11 locations in the easternmost region of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago revealed no significant differences in the abundance of giant kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera) or the sizes of the kelp holdfasts (the part that anchors it to the rocky bottom) since they were first surveyed more than 45 years ago. According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, the diversity and amounts of sea urchins also remained relatively unchanged between the two time periods. Kelps thrive near the shore in Tierra del Fuego. Image courtesy of Enric Sala/National Geographic. “Dangerous seas with strong waves, winds, and currents, along with persistent fog made this island a graveyard for early sailing ships,” Alan Friedlander, chief scientist for the National Geographic Society’s Pristine Seas Project and first author of the study, told Mongabay. These harsh conditions have limited the number of scientific studies and, therefore, our understanding of kelp forests in this remote location. “We experienced all four seasons in a single day and were constantly running from the weather,” Friedlander said, “but at the end of the day it was all worth it when we finally got in the water and were able to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

