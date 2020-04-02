‘Titanic challenge’ for an Italian hospital rescuing sea turtles from plastic

In late February, a three-legged turtle nicknamed Futura was released back into the sea by caregivers at the Sea Turtle Recovery Center of Brancaleone in Italy. Futura, a loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta), had gotten caught in a web of nylon and rope that constricted one of her front legs. The hospital was forced to amputate the limb. Fishing-related debris and plastics in the ocean are deadly for sea turtles. Turtles often mistake plastic for food —because it can both look like food and, as a recent study found, smell like food. Plastic can choke turtles, and puncture their internal organs. And when turtles get caught in nets, they often drown, unable to surface for air. Every year, Brancaleone’s Sea Turtle Recovery Center rescues around 50 turtles. Half of them have eaten plastic, according to Filippo Armorio, who heads the center. Armorio’s observations echo the findings of a 2015 study that found that 52% of sea turtles have ingested plastic. Armorio and his colleagues confront multiple challenges at once; turtles caught in fishing nets have often also eaten plastic. So in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic in the ocean, volunteers at the recovery center organize weekly beach cleanups. Studies show beach cleanups have small, local benefits, but they don’t do much for the global plastic problem. Every year, an estimated 5 million to 13 million tons of plastic end up in the oceans. Still, researchers agree that beach cleanups are an important way to build awareness of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay