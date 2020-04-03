Calls for justice after latest murder of indigenous Guajajara leader in Brazil

Indigenous leaders and activists in Brazil are demanding justice after the latest murder of a Guajajara indigenous leader in Maranhão state on the eastern edge of the Amazon. Zezico Rodrigues Guajarara, a teacher from the Arariboia indigenous reserve, was found shot dead at lunchtime on March 31, his body riddled with shotgun wounds, on a dirt road near the village of Zutiwa where he lived with 1,000 Guajajara members, local media reported. He is the fifth Guajarara leader to be killed since November in the lawless frontier region that is dominated by powerful landowners and logging mafias. “What’s happening is very sad. It could have happened to me too,” indigenous leader Olímpio Iwyramu Guajajara told Mongabay. “I particularly feel very vulnerable in our territory.” The murder comes as many of Brazil’s indigenous communities across the country close access to villages to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The first case of COVID-19 among indigenous people was confirmed this week, raising concerns about the spread of the pandemic and its effects on native people. Olímpio Iwyramu Guajajara, the leader of the “Guardians of the Forest,” poses for a photo in front of the Arariboia sign that is all engraved by bullet marks, in Maranhão state, on Jan 30, 2019. Image by Karla Mendes/Mongabay Zezico was an outspoken supporter of “Guardians of the Forest,” a group of about 120 Guajajara formed in 2013 and led by Olímpio to combat logging gangs. In November last year, prominent member Paulo Paulino Guajajara was murdered. Like…This article was originally published on Mongabay

