COVID-19 disrupts a major year for biodiversity policy and planning

2020 was shaping up to be a good year for global policy on biodiversity. With momentum building from dire reports on biodiversity loss and climate change, policymakers were set for a packed schedule of meetings and negotiations to hash out what the future will hold for Earth’s ecosystems. The COVID-19 pandemic has now scrambled that schedule. Today, the IUCN announced that its World Conservation Congress, scheduled for June in Marseille, France, has been postponed to January, 2021. The news comes after a string of announcements delaying key U.N. summits on biodiversity and climate change, among other disruptions. “This is a situation which none of us expected,” said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, acting executive secretary of the U.N. Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). “The situation has made it impossible for what we planned to continue in the same way.” The environmental agenda for 2020, the final year of the U.N.’s Decade on Biodiversity, was set to culminate in October in Kunming, China, with the CBD’s 15th Conference of the Parties. Delegates from 196 countries planned to meet to finalize negotiations on a global biodiversity policy framework to replace the 2010 Aichi Biodiversity Targets expiring at the end of the year. COVID-19 has derailed numerous meetings scheduled throughout the year for countries and other stakeholders to negotiate and comment on that framework. In February, a working group meeting was moved at the last minute from Kunming to Rome, Italy, preventing some delegations from attending. Large meetings of two important CBD…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay