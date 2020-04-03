For Philippines’ displaced indigenous students, COVID-19 is one of many threats

MANILA — Facing armed conflict in their hometowns in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, dozens of indigenous students moved to Manila to continue their education. But with the new coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country and hitting the Philippine capital particularly hard, their safe zone has become a more ominous place. A group of 68 indigenous students and their teachers have been in Manila since 2017, displaced by violent clashes in their native communities. That was the same year President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to bomb lumad (indigenous) schools for being alleged hotbeds of subversion and fronts for the outlawed New People’s Army. The students, ranging in age from 11 to 22, are ensconced in a state university in Quezon, one of the cities that make up Metro Manila, where the COVID-19 outbreak has cast a long shadow: it has the highest recorded number of infections in the country with 464 confirmed cases and 33 deaths as of April 3. “We are prone to coronavirus because we are evacuees,” Beverly Godofredo, a teacher, tells Mongabay. As a precaution, they have begun stockpiling vitamin C, something that was once low on their list of priorities. “Our only fighting chance is to strengthen our immune system.” Indigenous students from Mindanao and their teachers. Image courtesy of Save our Schools network Godofredo has four bottles on hand, each with 100 tablets, which she says is enough for the students and teachers for five days. The group occupies a basement that doubles, triples even,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

