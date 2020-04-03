Nigeria declares new conservation zone for most threatened chimpanzee

Nigeria’s Ekiti state government has moved to establish a conservation area within the Ise Forest Reserve, an important step toward protecting the habitat of the Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes ellioti). The 46-square-kilometer (18-square-mile) forest reserve is deemed an important priority site for the subspecies, the most threatened type of chimpanzee. Its total population, which occurs in the forested border areas of Nigeria and Cameroon, is projected to number between 3,500 and 9,000 in the wild. Fewer than 20 individuals are believed to survive in Ise, distributed across an area of 32 km2 (12 mi2). While already established as a reserve, the Ise Forest is surrounded by farmland and human settlements, and is grappling with heavy logging and land clearing for farms and illegal marijuana cultivation. Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said it destroyed 400 acres, about 160 hectares, of marijuana plantations in Ise Forest in late 2014; a year later, it discovered 2,000 cannabis farms in Ise and Ogotun, another town in Ekiti state. Encroachment is a problem in forest reserves throughout Nigeria’s chimpanzee habitats. These reserves, which are controlled by state governments, are established to promote the controlled use of resources rather than as strictly protected areas. They often are poorly monitored, leaving them vulnerable to logging, hunting for bushmeat and for traditional ritual medicines, and clearing for farming and human settlements. Underfunded and understaffed forestry departments struggle to tackle these problems. Rachel Ashegbofe Ikemeh, project director of The South-West/Niger Delta Forest Project (SWNDF), which pushed for the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

