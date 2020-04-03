Palm oil gains ground in Chiapas, Mexico

In the small community of Boca de Chajul just over the Guatemalan border in the Mexican state of Chiapas, Rafael Lombera recounts how he has seen large expanses of Lacandon Jungle disappear. He says that in the past, deforestation was driven primarily by ranching and the exploitation of natural resources. But now there’s another industry whose impacts are growing: palm oil. Stretching from southern Mexico into Guatemala and Belize, the Lacandon Jungle is the largest area of tropical rainforest in Mesoamerica. However, it’s but a remnant of its former self. Between 1970 and 1990 it shrank more than 30% as its land was razed for agriculture, and it continues to be whittled away bit by bit as ranches, farms, and plantations expand. Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve protects the largest surviving tract of Lacandon Jungle in Chiapas. But right across the Lacantun River at its southern extent sits Boca de Chajul – and the agricultural morass that surrounds it. Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve across the Lacantun River. Image by Moysés Zúñiga Santiago. According to a study by Mexico’s National Institute of Ecology, the municipality of Marqués de Comillas, which includes Boca de Chajul, contains another vanishing asset: the only remaining flooded forest left in the country. Rafael Lombera’s huts are elevated on large wooden supports, which allow the waters of the Lacantun River to pass underneath when it floods. This corner of the jungle is the gateway to Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve; it is also the region where oil palm cultivation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

