Farmworkers are risking their lives to feed a nation on lockdown

Every day when Carmelita finishes her shift in the strawberry fields of California’s central coast, she sprays herself down with Lysol, takes off the handkerchief she uses to protect her face, and tucks it in a plastic bag before getting in her car. She’s the sole provider for her two young sons and can’t afford to miss a day on the job.

But these days, with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country, that’s getting much tougher. Carmelita carefully follows the safety precautions recommended by health experts, but that’s especially difficult in the fields. The farm where she works in Oxnard isn’t enforcing safety protocols, the 44-year-old farmworker told Grist. (Carmelita requested that her last name be withheld because of fear of reprisals from her employer.)

To make matters worse, her coworkers dismiss her repeated pleas that they maintain the expert-recommended six-foot distance from her. They laugh and tease her: “Nothing’s going to happen.” They tell her that, if she doesn’t want to work, she should just go home.

Carmelita, whose sons are 7 and 13, doesn’t have that luxury. Every afternoon when she picks up her youngest from the babysitter’s house, the first thing he does is run into her arms for a hug. The last thing Carmelita wants to do is infect him with the virus, but every day she runs that risk just to put food on the table for her sons — and the rest of California.

“You’re trying not to get exposed, but unfortunately we don’t have the ability to stop working,” Carmelita said in Spanish. “The state calls us essential workers, but they’re not demonstrating our value. We’re putting ourselves at risk to feed the country.”

As strawberry-picking season kicks into high gear in April and May, farmworker advocates fear that a lack of worker safety protections, combined with a lack of access to health care and crowded living conditions, could lead to a major COVID-19 outbreak in farmworker communities across California. As other crops are harvested throughout the spring, much of the rest of the country faces a similar risk. For a working population particularly vulnerable due to economic insecurity, exposure to pesticides, higher incidence rates of respiratory illnesses such as asthma, and chronic conditions such as diabetes, COVID-19 could be devastating.

“If we don’t do something to address the living, working, housing, and transportation conditions of farmworkers immediately, we are setting ourselves up for a tremendous impact in the agricultural sector because these crops cannot be picked without farmworkers,” said Andrea Delgado, director of government affairs for the UFW Foundation (a nonprofit sister organization of the United Farm Workers union), which provides a range of services to farmworker and immigrant communities.

At the federal and state level, the UFW Foundation has urged Congress and state governments to address the unique needs of farmworkers by providing relief that can both prevent the spread of the virus and help the workers survive the challenges ahead. There are more than 2.4 million farmworkers across the country, and it’s estimated that about half are undocumented. In the most recent economic stimulus package, Congress earmarked $9.5 billion for the Department of Agriculture and $14 billion in loans for the agricultural industry, but Delgado’s concern is that none of this funding is specifically directed at farm laborers.

The UFW Foundation is calling for Congress to provide farmworkers with hazard pay, financial support for childcare, and sick leave, among other benefits. Farmworkers on average earn about $10.60 per hour and have a median annual income between $17,500 and $19,999. Just 47 percent of farmworkers reported having health insurance, according to the latest National Agricultural Workers Survey.

“Right now their situation — their legal status, their access to benefits — creates the conditions in which these workers are going to have to choose between going to work and making a living so that they can pay for a house, food, and childcare for their children, or staying home and taking care of themselves,” said Delgado.

Farmworkers don’t just work side by side — they often share living quarters to cut costs, doubling or tripling up in apartments, mobile homes, and houses. Many also carpool to work together, traveling long distances to reach orchards and fields in rural areas.

“You can imagine what the implications are for transmission, and their ability to stay healthy and safe, and provide for their families,” said Delgado.

