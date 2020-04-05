Mongabay’s 20 most popular environmental stories for March 2020

Mongabay’s traffic has continued to grow despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, with readership surpassing 12 million monthly pageviews for the first time. While COVID-19 stories have performed well for Mongabay over the past several weeks, other topics also rank among the most read on the English-language news section of the site. Below are the 20 news.mongabay.com stories that attracted the most traffic during March 2020. Video: scientists capture giant spider eating an opossum (03/02/2019) Written by Mongabay.com – 276,062 pageviews For the first time, researchers have documented a giant spider eating an opossum in the Amazon rainforest. Writing in the February 28th issue of the journal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation, a team of scientists describe several rarely observed cases of invertebrates eating various vertebrates, including frogs, lizards, snakes, and even a mammal — a mouse opossum. The mouse opossum incident occurred in 2016 in the Peruvian Amazon and was captured on film by biology students. The sighting was the first of a mygalomorph spider — a group of large spiders that includes tarantulas — preying on an opossum. Making a thriller out of Belo Monte hydro dam: Q&A with Sabrina McCormick (02/18/2020) Written by Débora Pinto – 245,791 pageviews The construction of the controversial Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the Brazilian Amazon is the narrative engine that drives Sequestrada, the first full-length film by U.S. cinematographer and sociologist Sabrina McCormick. The film, which came out in December on various streaming platforms, tells the story of Kamudjara, an indigenous girl, amid…This article was originally published on Mongabay

