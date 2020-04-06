As COVID-19 spreads, commodity markets rumble

The images are stark. Smogless skies over Los Angeles. A drop in air pollution over northern Italy that’s so sharp it can be seen from space. Emissions from vehicles in New York City are down nearly 50%. For a battered planet, the international coronavirus pandemic has so far been — at least temporarily — an eerie reprieve. Across the world, countries are virtually shutting down in hopes that severe restrictions on movement and commercial activity inside their borders will slow the spread of the disease. The economic impact of these measures has already led some economists to predict a crisis to follow that could rival the 2008 recession — or worse. Commodity markets are already starting to feel the squeeze, as producers anticipate an economic downturn that could last for months or longer. And economists say it may only be the beginning. “It is obviously a little early to tell,” Sven Wunder, principal scientist at the European Forest Institute, said in an email to Mongabay. “Just one month ago, we were still at all-time US stock markets highs. But we could well see a game-changing 1929 type of watershed moment for the world economy.” Economic crises have historically had a major impact on the environment. Reduced demand for commodities like timber, vegetable oil, and beef can alleviate pressure on forests, and extractive industries are less likely to invest in exploration or new projects during a recession. The precipitous decline in oil prices this year, for example, has already cut exploration…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay