First known case of tiger contracting COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo

Nadia, a Malayan tiger (Panthera tigris jacksoni) at the Bronx Zoo in New York City, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 virus. This is the first confirmed case of a tiger contracting the novel coronavirus. “We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” Wildlife Conservation Society, the NGO that runs the Bronx Zoo said in a statement. WCS also manages the Central Park Zoo, the Queens Zoo, and Prospect Park Zoo. The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species on the IUCN Red List, with only about 250 of the big cats remaining in the wild. Three other tigers at the Bronx Zoo have also shown symptoms of the illness, including Nadia’s sister, Azul, and two Amur tigers (P. t. altaica) that occupy the zoo’s Tiger Mountain exhibit. Three African lions also showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19. All of them developed a dry cough. Since the big cats were showing similar symptoms and testing requires putting them under general anesthesia, the attending veterinarian decided to test only one animal for diagnostic purposes. General anesthesia poses other risks to these animals that can prove fatal. WCS said it expects the big cats to make a full recovery. More than 1.2 million people worldwide have contracted the disease and nearly 70,000 have died as of April 5. In the U.S. state of New York,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay