In Madagascar, revived environmental crime hotline leads to tortoise bust

If someone in Madagascar spots illegal logging, mining or slash-and-burn farming, they often have difficulty reporting the crime to authorities. Wrongdoers can pressure or threaten them to stay silent, and in some cases, local authorities take bribes to look the other way or even prosecute whistleblowers. Alliance Voahary Gasy (AVG), a leading civil society group based in the capital city of Antananarivo, recently relaunched a hotline that provides a safer alternative for reporting environmental crimes. The group, which has operated the “green line” since 2013, reinvested in the initiative after a period of relative inactivity by hiring four environmental lawyers to answer the phones and investigate the cases, referring some to government agencies for enforcement. “We want to build a reporting system that endures,” Ndranto Razakamanarina, president of AVG, told Mongabay. “Our main objective is to address corruption and trafficking in this country.” A classified ad for radiated tortoises placed in a Malagasy newspaper in late January. A member of the public saw the ad and contacted Alliance Voahary Gasy using the civil society’s group “green line” hotline. Alhough the ad lists the price as 35 million ariary, the trafficker later agreed to sell two tortoises for a total of 55 million ariary (roughly $15,000). Image courtesy of Alliance Voahary Gasy. The renewed focus on collecting tips from the public has already led to an arrest. In late January, an anonymous caller told AVG’s lawyers about a classified ad for radiated tortoises (Astrochelys radiata) in a Malagasy newspaper, Vidy Varotra.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay