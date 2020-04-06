Indigenous Papuans initiate own lockdowns in face of COVID-19

Local authorities and indigenous communities in Indonesia’s Papua region have imposed a sweeping lockdown to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus. The region, which comprises the provinces of West Papua and Papua, is the least developed in Indonesia, with scant public health facilities, poor road connectivity, and the highest rates of maternal and infant mortality in the country. Faced with the challenge of containing a COVID-19 outbreak in these circumstances, the provincial governments have temporarily restricted air and sea traffic into the region, with the exception of the freight traffic. In the Papuan hinterland, indigenous communities have blocked road access into their villages for outsiders. There are fears that a COVID-19 outbreak here, particularly among the more than 300 indigenous tribes, could have a disastrous impact. The first case of infection among indigenous people has already occurred in the Brazilian Amazon. Members of an indigenous Papuan community close a road leading into their village. Image by Serilus Mariawasi for Mongabay. In Papua province, where the travel restriction came into force on March 26, Governor Lukas Enembe said a full closure could be implemented for three indigenous territories in the province: Lapago, Meepago and Animha. He said these communities were particularly “vulnerable” to infection. In West Papua, authorities followed with their own travel restriction on March 30. There were 28 confirmed COVID-19 infections across the two provinces as of April 6, with three deaths. The total for Indonesia was 2,491 cases and 209 deaths. Activists have welcomed the measures to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

