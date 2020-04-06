Indonesian lawmakers push to pass deregulation bills as COVID-19 grips country

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s parliament looks set to push through contentious bills that threaten to roll back environmental protections in favor of facilitating business. Activists have denounced the decision to resume deliberations of the so-called omnibus bill on job creation and an amended mining bill at a time when the government and the public are struggling to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. They call it a deliberate move by parliament to use the cover of physical distancing measures and other social restrictions to pass the bills with minimal oversight or pushback by the public. “Amid a situation like this, how can the public participate?” said Reynaldo Sembiring, the executive director of Indonesian Center for Environmental Law (ICEL). “There are obstacles for the public to be able to be involved [in the legislative process]. Public participation will therefore be very poor and there might even be potential for the bills to be manipulated.” A 2011 law calls for full public participation in legislative deliberations, including parliamentary hearings at which representatives of groups potentially affected by a given bill can testify on the record. The omnibus and mining bills were expected to receive a harsh reception during this stage of the deliberations, with groups ranging from environmentalists to labor unions to indigenous rights activists almost universally opposed to them. Mass demonstrations involving labor unions and student groups flared up last year in protest at similarly controversial bills, including one that weakened the national anti-corruption agency (which passed), another revising the criminal code (which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay