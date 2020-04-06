Standoff over Philippines’ Didipio mines escalates despite COVID-19 lockdown

NUEVA VIZCAYA, Philippines — The ongoing lockdown in the Philippines due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has failed to defuse a standoff between a local community and OceanaGold Philippines Inc (OGPI) over a controversial gold and copper mine in the province of Nueva Vizcaya. The situation escalated on April 6 when an estimated 100 personnel from the provincial and municipal police forces dispersed the community’s “people barricade,” composed of 29 community leaders and members of peasant groups. The barricade was an extralegal measure supported by the provincial government after OGPI’s permit to operate the Didipio mines lapsed on June 20, 2019. The latest escalation comes after President Rodrigo Duterte’s office authorized in January the entry of 63,000 liters (16,600 gallons) of fuel to the Didipio mining site. After the dispersal, the police detained Rolando Pulido, chair of the Didipio Earth Savers Multi-Purpose Association (DESAMA). The 27,000-hectare (66,700-acre) Didipio mine straddles the border between the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino, some 270 kilometers (170 miles) northeast of Manila. It’s believed to hold 1.41 million ounces of gold and 169,400 tons of copper. The standoff comes at a time when gold prices, stabilizing at $1,600 per ounce since February this year, are expected to peak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 1, 2019, local communities in Didipio and Alimit, hosts to the underground mines, set up a blockade to stop the entry of fuel tankers and service vehicles to the mining site. After a series of confrontations in the streets and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

