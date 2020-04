In the few years I’ve worked as a freelance journalist in Guyana I’ve been told by editors, “There’s not much interest in Guyana”; that two reports from the Caribbean in one magazine would be “a little too close”; and to do my best as “this might be the one and only time we write about… This content is for Monthly, Annual and Lifetime members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay