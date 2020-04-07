A wave-powered ferry aims to forge a new path for shipping in the Philippines

MANILA — The hundreds of islands that make up the Visayas region in the central Philippines are connected by a vast fleet of decades-old cargo and passenger ships. These vessels are vital for moving goods and people but have long been considered major polluters of this biodiverse region, and contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. But a new technology seeks to address this problem: a trimaran, a fast-sailing boat, that generates some of its power from the waves. While ships carry 90% of the world’s trade, they also produce sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter as they burn the “dirtiest of fuels,” according to German environmental watchdog Nabu. In the Philippines, the marine industry is already struggling to reduce the sulfur levels of its fuel oil to meet the new cap imposed by the International Maritime Organization. In 2007, maritime and aviation transport accounted for 18% of greenhouse gas emissions in the Philippines, the second-biggest contributor after the energy sector. But among all modes of transport, shipping is the most environmentally sound, says Jonathan Salvador, the marine engineer behind Metallica Shipyard, the group that’s attempting to build the country’s first hybrid trimaran. “Marine transport can move large amounts of cargo while emitting a small amount of carbon emissions,” he tells Mongabay. “If you move one ton of cargo one kilometer away, you only produce three grams of gas emission. If you use an airplane, you produce 560 grams [of emissions] per kilometer,” he says, referring to Danish shipping company Maersk…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay