Coronavirus complicates journeys home from Antarctica

From BBC

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) says it can now bring home all of its staff that need to leave the White Continent.

At the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer, everyone except a core team is extracted – but that procedure has been complicated this year by Covid-19.

Some of the usual routes – such as through Chile via ship or aeroplane – have been closed because of lockdowns.

BAS people are being ferried to the Falkland Islands with the intention of flying them on to the UK with the RAF.

This will take some time, however, so the research agency is also now chartering a cruise ship in Port Stanley to act as temporary accommodation.

The vessel, Hebridean Sky, will additionally act as somewhere to isolate the scientists and other staff as they move up from the Antarctic – for their benefit and that of the Falklanders. The islands had their first confirmed case of Covid-19 last week.

Thirty BAS personnel flew into Britain late on Sunday night using the “airbridge” route. The length of the journey from the South Atlantic meant their plane had to be refuelled in Senegal in West Africa.

Normally, this would be done on Ascension Island or Cape Verde, but both territories have been closed recently for stop-offs – the former because its runway is being serviced. Just one more complicating factor.

“The situation has been changing every day. You think you’ve got something in place to bring everyone home and then something happens,” said BAS director Prof Jane Francis.

“But that’s the kind of the thing that we have to deal with. We have to be completely adaptable because working in Antarctica is like that – conditions change, the weather changes. So, we have to be ready for it,” she told BBC News.

