Coronavirus: Why more rats are being spotted during quarantine

The closure of restaurants and the retreat by humans indoors is having an effect on the eating habits and behaviour of rats, say experts.

Late last month, the French Quarter in New Orleans had new swarms of visitors wandering its famous streets.

Not long after the coronavirus closed bars and restaurants in the Louisiana city, rats were coming out of hiding.

That more rodents were being spotted comes as no surprise to renowned urban rodentologist Robert Corrigan.

“When you have a colony of rats on a block that has been depending on tourists littering and lots of trash put out at night – it could be DC, it could be New York – anyplace where rats have been depending the easy handouts, and that disappears, then they don’t know what to do,” he says.

As Claudia Riegel, with the New Orleans pest control board, told journalists: “These rats are hungry.”

Humans around the world are changing their behaviours due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

In some places, quarantine means rubbish that rats depend on is no longer available, and so they also adapt.

Dr Corrigan, who has an office in Lower Manhattan, says he’s had messages from friends in the city who have seen rats in new areas and at odd hours for the usually nocturnal animals.

Others haven’t seen any change in their local rat habits. Those colonies might feed on household waste, of which there is still plenty, and not restaurant rubbish.

In the UK, the National Pest Technicians Association warned this month that “the closure of schools, pubs, restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions and other public places to enforce social distancing will have unintended consequences”.

