Event Horizon Telescope: Black hole produces twisting jet

From BBC

One year on from publishing the first ever image of a black hole, the team behind that historic breakthrough is back with a new picture.

This time we’re being shown the base of a colossal jet of excited gas, or plasma, screaming away from another black hole at near light-speed.

The scene was actually in the “background” of the original target.

The scientists who operate the Event Horizon Telescope describe the jet in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

They say their studies of the region of space known as 3C 279 will help them better understand the physics that drives behaviour in the vicinity of black holes.

3C 279 is what astronomers term a quasar – the extremely bright core of a very distant galaxy. This one is about 5.5 billion light-years from Earth.

It is well known, and was used as the calibration target to align the performance of the EHT’s eight individual radio telescopes when they simultaneously made their astonishing map of the black hole at the centre of Galaxy M87.

The remarkable resolution achieved by the EHT – and put to such great effect with M87 – pays dividends again with 3C 279, because we see previously unrecognised features.

3C 279 also has a supermassive black hole at its heart. It’s about one billion times the mass of our Sun and its gravity is pulling in and shredding any stars or gas that get too close. This material is likely being accreted on to a disc that winds around the hole, but some of it is being shot back out into space along two jets moving in opposite directions.

In previous images of 3C 279, we’ve been able to detect the outline of the jet coming towards us. But in the new EHT picture, we can resolve detail close to the point where