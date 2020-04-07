Indigenous group wins unprecedented right of reply to Bolsonaro’s racist invective

A court in Brazil has granted the Kinja indigenous people an unprecedented right of reply to racist invective, in a move that legal experts say could be a game changer against rising discrimination by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. In her ruling, Manaus-based federal judge Raffaela Cássia de Sousa ordered official government websites to publish a letter from the Kinja indigenous people (also called Waimiri-Atroari) for 30 days, among other measures. The decision, issued on March 30, follows a series of offensive statements by government officials over the indigenous group’s resistance to the planned construction of a 720-kilometer (450-mile) power transmission line that will cut through their Waimiri-Atroari Indigenous Reserve in the Amazon rainforest. “For the first time they will be given space on the presidential website,” said Jonas Fontelle, a lawyer at the Waimiri-Atroari Indigenous Association. “They want to be heard.” Kinja indigenous people during a ceremony in the Waimiri-Atroari Reserve in 2019. Image by Bruno Kelly/Amazônia Real In January, Bolsonaro said indigenous people were responsible for stalling the project: “Indigenous people want money… while the people of Roraima [state] suffer,” he told reporters. In April 2019, Bolsonaro told a local TV station: “We still have an indigenous problem,” adding that the transmission line would be built “despite indigenous protests.” Other Bolsonaro’s remarks attack indigenous people more broadly. Traditional indigenous lifestyles, he declared last year, were akin to “prehistoric men.” In a recent live transmission on Facebook, he said: “Indigenous people have changed and are increasingly human beings like us.” The decision comes a month after…This article was originally published on Mongabay

